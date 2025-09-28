Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli tanks moved further into Gaza City's residential districts on Sunday, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as local health authorities struggled to respond to emergency calls. The Israeli military's intensifying offensive has forced hundreds of thousands to flee, with many still trapped in the conflict zones.

In response, the Israeli military reported striking 140 military targets in Gaza, including militants. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. President Donald Trump set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee engages with Egyptian officials.

The humanitarian situation worsens, with Gaza health services severely impacted, including the closure of health facilities and malnutrition centers. The World Food Programme highlights the mass displacement and suffering of the population amid continued military operations.