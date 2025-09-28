Rajasthan's Push for Inclusive Development and Welfare

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that benefits from state and central schemes reach every eligible person. His remarks came during an address to residents from the Sanganer assembly constituency.

Sharma emphasized the significance of inclusive development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting the most disadvantaged in society. He stressed that no eligible individual should be excluded from government welfare benefits.

The chief minister announced a 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, aligning with Modi's birthday, to bolster participation in identifying those in need. Sharma also talked about upcoming developmental projects in Sanganer, scheduled for inauguration during the Navratri festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)