Left Menu

Rajasthan's Push for Inclusive Development and Welfare

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes inclusive development and ensuring the reach of government benefits to all eligible individuals. He highlights the importance of campaigns like 'Seva Pakhwada' and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting the last person in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:10 IST
Rajasthan's Push for Inclusive Development and Welfare
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that benefits from state and central schemes reach every eligible person. His remarks came during an address to residents from the Sanganer assembly constituency.

Sharma emphasized the significance of inclusive development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting the most disadvantaged in society. He stressed that no eligible individual should be excluded from government welfare benefits.

The chief minister announced a 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, aligning with Modi's birthday, to bolster participation in identifying those in need. Sharma also talked about upcoming developmental projects in Sanganer, scheduled for inauguration during the Navratri festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025