Rajasthan's Push for Inclusive Development and Welfare
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes inclusive development and ensuring the reach of government benefits to all eligible individuals. He highlights the importance of campaigns like 'Seva Pakhwada' and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting the last person in society.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that benefits from state and central schemes reach every eligible person. His remarks came during an address to residents from the Sanganer assembly constituency.
Sharma emphasized the significance of inclusive development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting the most disadvantaged in society. He stressed that no eligible individual should be excluded from government welfare benefits.
The chief minister announced a 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, aligning with Modi's birthday, to bolster participation in identifying those in need. Sharma also talked about upcoming developmental projects in Sanganer, scheduled for inauguration during the Navratri festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inauguration of New Delhi BJP Office by PM Narendra Modi
75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi ,CM Bhupendra Patel,Chairman Dr Dharmendra Kumar attended Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat
At no point has PM Narendra Modi spoken with President Vladimir Putin in manner suggested by NATO chief Mark Rutte: MEA.
Food sector investors looking at India due to diversity, scale and demand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.