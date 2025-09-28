Left Menu

Tech Heist Ring Busted in Nashik: Dramatic Arrests Yield Stolen Laptops and Mobiles

Three individuals were arrested, and a minor boy detained in Nashik for allegedly engaging in a series of laptop and mobile phone thefts. Police recovered six laptops and 53 mobile phones worth Rs 35 lakh. The arrests have resolved multiple pending theft cases in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Nashik police have arrested three individuals and detained a minor boy suspected of orchestrating a series of laptop and mobile phone thefts.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended Ramu Balraj and Satyavel Srinivasu, both Chittoor residents, recovering two stolen laptops.

Their arrests led to the detention of Anand Nityanand and a minor boy, unravelling a trail of stolen goods, including six laptops and 53 mobile phones, cumulatively valued at Rs 35 lakh, and solving several outstanding theft cases in the city.

