Tech Heist Ring Busted in Nashik: Dramatic Arrests Yield Stolen Laptops and Mobiles

In a significant breakthrough, Nashik police have arrested three individuals and detained a minor boy suspected of orchestrating a series of laptop and mobile phone thefts.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended Ramu Balraj and Satyavel Srinivasu, both Chittoor residents, recovering two stolen laptops.

Their arrests led to the detention of Anand Nityanand and a minor boy, unravelling a trail of stolen goods, including six laptops and 53 mobile phones, cumulatively valued at Rs 35 lakh, and solving several outstanding theft cases in the city.