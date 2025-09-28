Left Menu

Assata Shakur: Legacy Amid Controversy

Assata Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army activist, passed away at 78 in Cuba, where she sought refuge for decades. Her legacy remains controversial as a civil rights icon to some and a convicted murderer to others, following her involvement in the death of a New Jersey state trooper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:30 IST
Assata Shakur, a fugitive and prominent Black activist, has died at the age of 78 in Cuba. Known for her role in the Black Liberation Army, Shakur's life was fraught with controversy, seen as a civil rights icon by supporters and a convicted murderer by critics.

After her conviction for the fatal shooting of a New Jersey state trooper, Shakur escaped to Cuba, where she lived for decades. Her death was confirmed by Cuba's foreign ministry, citing health issues and old age as the causes.

Shakur's story has sparked debate over justice, racial inequality, and political asylum. While some view her as a symbol of resistance, others regard her actions as criminal, reflecting the deeply divided perspectives on her life and legacy.

