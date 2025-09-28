Ambergris Bust: Whale Vomit Worth Rs 2.2 Crore Seized in Gujarat

In a significant operation, Gujarat police seized ambergris, often referred to as whale vomit, valued at Rs 2.2 crore in the Amreli district. The arrest of an individual with substantial quantities underscores the persistent illegal trade in this banned substance.

The accused, identified as Ravi Bhaskar, was intercepted by the special operations group while carrying 40 solid pieces of ambergris weighing a total of 2.199 kg. The seizure occurred during routine patrols in Varsada village, suggesting that smugglers are utilizing local routes for transportation.

Ambergris, excreted by sperm whales and prized in the perfume industry, remains illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act. The arrest prompted the involvement of forensic and local forest officials to affirm the nature of the confiscated material, highlighting active enforcement against wildlife crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)