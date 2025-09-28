Left Menu

Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit

Denmark has temporarily banned civil drone flights following sightings over military bases. The decision comes amid security concerns ahead of an EU summit. Authorities suspect foreign involvement but have not attributed direct responsibility, while the ban ensures security during upcoming significant European political gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:12 IST
Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark has imposed a temporary ban on civilian drone flights after drones were spotted over military facilities, raising security concerns just before a significant EU summit.

The ban follows a series of drone activities earlier in the week, which led to the closure of several Danish airports, including a four-hour shutdown of Copenhagen Airport. While the Danish government has not directly accused any party, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hinted at possible Russian involvement, which Moscow has denied.

With Denmark presiding over the EU and hosting European leaders, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasizes the need for optimal security conditions. A German frigate will support airspace monitoring during the high-profile events, underscoring the region's heightened security alert due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025