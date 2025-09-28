Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit
Denmark has temporarily banned civil drone flights following sightings over military bases. The decision comes amid security concerns ahead of an EU summit. Authorities suspect foreign involvement but have not attributed direct responsibility, while the ban ensures security during upcoming significant European political gatherings.
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark has imposed a temporary ban on civilian drone flights after drones were spotted over military facilities, raising security concerns just before a significant EU summit.
The ban follows a series of drone activities earlier in the week, which led to the closure of several Danish airports, including a four-hour shutdown of Copenhagen Airport. While the Danish government has not directly accused any party, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hinted at possible Russian involvement, which Moscow has denied.
With Denmark presiding over the EU and hosting European leaders, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasizes the need for optimal security conditions. A German frigate will support airspace monitoring during the high-profile events, underscoring the region's heightened security alert due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Military Strike: Russia Targets Ukrainian Facilities
Moldova's Crucial Parliamentary Election Amidst Russian Interference Allegations
Russia’s Lavrov says UN as relevant as ever in ‘age of multipolarity’
Devastating Attack: Russia's Massive Bombardment of Kyiv
Russia Endorses India's UNSC Bid Amid Calls for Global Reform