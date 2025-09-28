Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit

Denmark has imposed a temporary ban on civilian drone flights after drones were spotted over military facilities, raising security concerns just before a significant EU summit.

The ban follows a series of drone activities earlier in the week, which led to the closure of several Danish airports, including a four-hour shutdown of Copenhagen Airport. While the Danish government has not directly accused any party, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hinted at possible Russian involvement, which Moscow has denied.

With Denmark presiding over the EU and hosting European leaders, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasizes the need for optimal security conditions. A German frigate will support airspace monitoring during the high-profile events, underscoring the region's heightened security alert due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

