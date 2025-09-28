Amit Shah Rejects Maoist Ceasefire, Offers Surrender Welcome

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly dismissed a ceasefire proposal from the Maoists, urging them to lay down their arms and surrender instead. Shah assured that no harm would come to those willing to surrender and spoke of a 'red carpet' rehabilitation awaiting them.

Addressing a seminar on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', Shah criticized the role of Left parties in supporting Maoist ideologies, attributing lack of development to the 'red terror'. He emphasized the need to identify and address the ideological roots of Naxalism in Indian society.

Shah also highlighted significant reductions in violence in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, attributing these successes to strong governmental policies. He assured that India would be free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

