Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church; Shooter Down

Multiple individuals have been shot at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where local police have confirmed that the shooter is down, as communicated on Sunday.

The violent episode unfolded at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, situated approximately 80 kilometers north of Detroit. The church was set ablaze during the incident, though police have reassured residents that there is no immediate danger to the community. Details regarding the conditions of the victims are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Located in proximity to residential areas and a Jehovah's Witness church, the Grand Blanc site serves a community of about 8,000 people near Flint. The event followed the death of Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the church, at the age of 101, and just as the Mormon congregation anticipates the succession of president-elect Dallin H. Oaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)