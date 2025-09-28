Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church; Shooter Down

A shooting incident at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has left multiple people shot and the shooter is dead. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was also set on fire. Authorities have contained the situation and confirmed no ongoing threat to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grandblanc | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church; Shooter Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Multiple individuals have been shot at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where local police have confirmed that the shooter is down, as communicated on Sunday.

The violent episode unfolded at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, situated approximately 80 kilometers north of Detroit. The church was set ablaze during the incident, though police have reassured residents that there is no immediate danger to the community. Details regarding the conditions of the victims are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Located in proximity to residential areas and a Jehovah's Witness church, the Grand Blanc site serves a community of about 8,000 people near Flint. The event followed the death of Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the church, at the age of 101, and just as the Mormon congregation anticipates the succession of president-elect Dallin H. Oaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

 India
3
PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

 India
4
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025