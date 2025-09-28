Left Menu

Murder Case Unraveled: Husband Arrested for Deceptive Natural Death Claim

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Tej Pal Singh for murdering his wife, Simriti, in a case initially presented as a natural death. The arrest followed a month-long investigation sparked by a complaint from Simriti's sister, revealing the crime through diligent teamwork and scientific investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir Police made a breakthrough on Sunday by arresting a man accused of murdering his wife, thus cracking a month-old blind murder case initially misrepresented as a natural death.

The accused, Tej Pal Singh, resident of Mangnar village, currently residing in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar extension, was arrested after his sister-in-law, Sabina Sunuwar, lodged a complaint on September 26. The case highlighted suspicious circumstances surrounding Simriti's death on August 26.

Police investigations, supporting witness statements, and forensic evidence led to Singh's arrest. The crime unveiled stemmed from financial disputes and signs of cruelty and culminated in the hasty cremation of Simriti to conceal evidence. Subsequently, an FIR for murder was filed at Bahu Fort Police Station under BNS section 103.

