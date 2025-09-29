Left Menu

Wolf Menace in Bahraich: Unmasking the Malevolent Predator

Amid a wave of wolf attacks in Bahraich, authorities discovered a male wolf's carcass in Kaiserganj. Police suspect it might be the deadly predator responsible for multiple attacks and deaths. Ongoing investigations involving post-mortem results are awaited to confirm if the menace has been neutralized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A male wolf carcass was discovered in Kaiserganj, Bahraich, amid ongoing efforts to control recurring wolf attacks. The incident has spread panic in the region, claiming the lives of four children and injuring 16 others. Authorities are aggressively pursuing actions to prevent further attacks.

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the urgency of the situation during a recent Bahraich visit. He instructed the forest department to either capture or eliminate the wolves responsible, emphasizing public safety as a priority.

Authorities, led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav, conducted operations to locate the terrorizing animal, but confirmation is pending. A panel of doctors is set to perform a post-mortem to determine the cause of the wolf's death, which may reveal vital clues about the ongoing menace.

