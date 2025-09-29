Wolf Menace in Bahraich: Unmasking the Malevolent Predator

A male wolf carcass was discovered in Kaiserganj, Bahraich, amid ongoing efforts to control recurring wolf attacks. The incident has spread panic in the region, claiming the lives of four children and injuring 16 others. Authorities are aggressively pursuing actions to prevent further attacks.

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the urgency of the situation during a recent Bahraich visit. He instructed the forest department to either capture or eliminate the wolves responsible, emphasizing public safety as a priority.

Authorities, led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav, conducted operations to locate the terrorizing animal, but confirmation is pending. A panel of doctors is set to perform a post-mortem to determine the cause of the wolf's death, which may reveal vital clues about the ongoing menace.