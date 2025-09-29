Left Menu

Trump Seeks Peace Amid Gaza Conflict: A Diplomatic Push

President Donald Trump plans to discuss a Gaza peace proposal with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The plan aims to end hostilities, return hostages, and initiate dialogue between Israel and Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue in Gaza, escalating the humanitarian crisis and complicating peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 02:11 IST
In a significant diplomatic attempt, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to discuss a Gaza peace plan proposal with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. This move comes as Israeli tanks intensify their presence in Gaza City and the military wing of Hamas acknowledges losing contact with two hostages currently held there.

Trump, speaking to Reuters, expressed optimism about the peace initiative, receiving favorable feedback from both Israeli and Arab leaders. However, Hamas stated it has yet to receive Trump's proposal. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have launched a massive ground offensive, with Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasizing the mission to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities.

The escalating conflict, which has seen a tragic human toll, has recently sparked increased discussions of a diplomatic solution. Trump's 21-point peace plan seeks to address hostage returns and calls for renewed dialogue, amidst mounting humanitarian challenges faced by Gaza's civilians due to ongoing military actions.

