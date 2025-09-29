Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Dance in Beijing

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui engaged in diplomatic talks with China's chief diplomat Wang Yi during her second visit to Beijing within a month, as reported by the official news agencies of both countries.

Wang expressed China's readiness to enhance coordination and cooperation with North Korea on international and regional matters, aiming to align with global shifts. Kim Jong Un's recent efforts to re-establish North Korea on the international stage have been marked by strategic appearances alongside Chinese and Russian leaders at significant events.

Choe conveyed Kim Jong Un's message underlining the steadfastness of North Korea-China relations and their development according to current global demands. The discussions also touched on governance exchanges and regional affairs, as both countries navigate the evolving global landscape.