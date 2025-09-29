Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust in Meghalaya: Two Arrested

Police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills arrested two individuals from Manipur and seized heroin valued at Rs 2.5 crore. The arrest followed a tip-off leading to the seizure of 512.63 gm of heroin, foreign and Indian currency from the suspects. An investigation under the NDPS Act is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jowai | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:26 IST
Major Heroin Bust in Meghalaya: Two Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills Police arrested two individuals from Manipur and confiscated heroin valued at Rs 2.5 crore. The bust was the result of a carefully executed tip-off that led to the intercept of a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell on Sunday night.

District Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad revealed that the vehicle, headed towards Jowai from Khliehriat, was found to contain 50 soap boxes of heroin weighing 512.63 grams. Additional items, including Rs 6,775 in Indian currency and foreign notes such as 3,000 Korean Won, were also seized during the operation.

The detained individuals, Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts respectively, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigations are now focused on unraveling the supply chain and potential cross-border connections, with authorities urging the public to report any suspicious activities.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Stunning Ryder Cup Prowess at Bethpage Black

Cameron Young's Stunning Ryder Cup Prowess at Bethpage Black

 United States
2
Three killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Gujarat's Botad district: Police.

Three killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Gujarat's Botad district:...

 India
3
Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

 Spain
4
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025