Major Heroin Bust in Meghalaya: Two Arrested

In a significant operation, Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills Police arrested two individuals from Manipur and confiscated heroin valued at Rs 2.5 crore. The bust was the result of a carefully executed tip-off that led to the intercept of a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell on Sunday night.

District Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad revealed that the vehicle, headed towards Jowai from Khliehriat, was found to contain 50 soap boxes of heroin weighing 512.63 grams. Additional items, including Rs 6,775 in Indian currency and foreign notes such as 3,000 Korean Won, were also seized during the operation.

The detained individuals, Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts respectively, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigations are now focused on unraveling the supply chain and potential cross-border connections, with authorities urging the public to report any suspicious activities.