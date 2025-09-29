New Parent Boost Visa Offers Five-Year Stay for Families in New Zealand

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has announced the opening of applications for the Parent Boost Visitor Visa, a new pathway designed to allow parents of New Zealand citizens and residents to spend extended periods with their children and grandchildren. The visa provides multi-entry access for up to five years, offering families greater flexibility and support while ensuring safeguards for New Zealand’s health and public services.

A New Visa to Strengthen Family Ties

The Parent Boost Visitor Visa sits alongside New Zealand’s existing general visitor visa and the Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa. Unlike shorter-term options, Parent Boost offers a longer duration of stay, addressing longstanding concerns of migrants who want their parents to be more present in their lives.

Stanford noted that the scheme strikes a balance between family reunification and sustainability:

“Parent Boost allows parents multi-entry access for up to five years, as long as they meet specific health, financial, and insurance requirements.”

This ensures families can be reunited without placing undue strain on New Zealand’s healthcare system or taxpayer-funded services.

Why the Visa Matters for Migrant Families

For many migrants, the ability to have parents nearby is a crucial factor when choosing where to settle. Stanford highlighted the importance of family support in key life stages, such as:

Welcoming new children and assisting with childcare.

Providing emotional and practical support during health challenges.

Helping with caregiving so that working-age parents can participate fully in the workforce.

This approach not only benefits migrant families but also indirectly supports New Zealand businesses by allowing more parents to remain in the labour market.

Part of Broader Immigration Reforms

The Parent Boost Visitor Visa is one component of a wider reform agenda designed to make New Zealand more attractive to global talent. Recent initiatives include:

Smart Skilled Migrant Residency Pathways – offering streamlined residency for high-demand skills.

Efficient and predictable immigration processes – aimed at supporting employers who rely on international talent.

According to Stanford, these measures will help address domestic skill shortages, drive economic growth, and strengthen New Zealand’s international competitiveness.

A Coalition Commitment

The policy was developed as part of the coalition agreement between National and ACT, reflecting a political commitment to making New Zealand a family-friendly destination for migrants while ensuring sustainable immigration practices.

Stanford said the move is both socially and economically strategic:

“We know that a longer-term visitor visa for parents is an important consideration for migrants who are deciding where they want to build their lives. I’m pleased that we can support that, to the benefit of those families and New Zealand.”

Looking Ahead

With applications now open, families across New Zealand can begin planning for longer reunions with parents abroad. The government’s vision is clear: immigration policy must support both family wellbeing and national prosperity.