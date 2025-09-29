Justice Denied: Upholding Women's Dignity in Landmark Karnataka High Court Ruling

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a bail request in a rape case citing the need to respect women's dignity, quoting Manusmriti and Mahatma Gandhi's words.

The case involves a 19-year-old Scheduled Tribe woman from Bihar, who was assaulted at Bengaluru's KR Puram railway station. Two men were detained following the attack.

Justice S Rachaiah emphasized the profound impact the crime had on the survivor's life and underscored the importance of women's safety and respect through ancient texts and historical figures.

