Justice Denied: Upholding Women's Dignity in Landmark Karnataka High Court Ruling

The Karnataka High Court denied bail to a man accused in a rape case involving a 19-year-old Scheduled Tribe woman. The court stressed the importance of respecting women's dignity and invoked Manusmriti and Mahatma Gandhi's words to highlight the need for women's safety. The accused was charged under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:54 IST
The Karnataka High Court has rejected a bail request in a rape case citing the need to respect women's dignity, quoting Manusmriti and Mahatma Gandhi's words.

The case involves a 19-year-old Scheduled Tribe woman from Bihar, who was assaulted at Bengaluru's KR Puram railway station. Two men were detained following the attack.

Justice S Rachaiah emphasized the profound impact the crime had on the survivor's life and underscored the importance of women's safety and respect through ancient texts and historical figures.

