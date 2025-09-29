Rachel Reeves Advocates for Simplified Fiscal Assessment

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced her preference for a simplified fiscal evaluation process, suggesting only one comprehensive assessment of her fiscal plans annually.

Reeves supports the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to reduce fiscal events, stating that a single major fiscal announcement per year aligns with the IMF's advice.

To achieve this streamlined approach, Reeves emphasized the need for changes in how the Office for Budget Responsibility delivers its forecasts, which currently occur twice yearly.

