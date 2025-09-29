Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Advocates for Simplified Fiscal Assessment

British finance minister Rachel Reeves proposes consolidating the country's fiscal assessments to one per year. She aligns with the IMF's recommendations, stressing that simplification requires adjustments in OBR forecasting practices. This change aims to streamline financial planning and adhere to international economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:52 IST
Rachel Reeves Advocates for Simplified Fiscal Assessment
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced her preference for a simplified fiscal evaluation process, suggesting only one comprehensive assessment of her fiscal plans annually.

Reeves supports the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to reduce fiscal events, stating that a single major fiscal announcement per year aligns with the IMF's advice.

To achieve this streamlined approach, Reeves emphasized the need for changes in how the Office for Budget Responsibility delivers its forecasts, which currently occur twice yearly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

 India
2
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

 India
3
Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

 India
4
Digital Silence: Pakistan's Blackout in Occupied Kashmir Sparks Global Outcry

Digital Silence: Pakistan's Blackout in Occupied Kashmir Sparks Global Outcr...

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025