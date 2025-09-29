Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers Set to Receive Pre-Diwali Flood Relief

Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that Maharashtra farmers affected by recent floods could receive compensation before Diwali. The government aims to provide aid exceeding National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms by ensuring accurate damage assessments and assistance to mitigate flood impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Diwali season, kicking off with Dhanteras on October 18 and concluding with Bhai Dooj on October 23, sets a tight timeline for the disbursement of aid. Bawankule emphasized the need for urgent action to ensure farmers receive necessary compensation promptly.

The Diwali season, kicking off with Dhanteras on October 18 and concluding with Bhai Dooj on October 23, sets a tight timeline for the disbursement of aid. Bawankule emphasized the need for urgent action to ensure farmers receive necessary compensation promptly.

Bawankule urged district guardian ministers to collaborate with collectors for precise surveys. Accurate data collection is crucial for a fair compensation process, as errors could negatively impact the farmers relying on this assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

