Controversy Erupts Over Inmate's Mysterious Death

A prisoner, identified as Umesh from Bhailawa village, died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital, casting a shadow over the district jail's administration. Jail officials revealed that Umesh had been admitted to the jail on September 27.

The deceased's family has raised serious allegations against the police and jail authorities, pointing to possible foul play. Umesh faced charges in a sexual assault case linked to a personal relationship gone sour.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Abhishek Anand, have ordered a thorough magisterial inquiry to examine the events leading to Umesh's death. The investigation will scrutinize medical records and explore claims of custodial torture.