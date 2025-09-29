Empowering NRIs: e-Jagriti Transforms Consumer Justice Across Borders

The e-Jagriti platform is redefining consumer justice for non-resident Indians (NRIs) by enabling them to tackle disputes related to properties and services in India without leaving their overseas base. Secretary of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, Nidhi Khare, underscored this at a recent FICCI event.

Khare highlighted a particular case from Shanghai, where an NRI uses e-Jagriti to resolve issues over an apartment bought for her parents without legal representation. This platform conducts hearings via video conferencing, allowing complainants to engage remotely, thus adhering to the consumer protection framework of dispute resolution within three to five months.

e-Jagriti's digital prowess extends to case filing, online payments, case tracking, and AI-powered searches, ensuring swift and transparent dispute resolution. The initiative exemplifies the ministry's commitment to deploying technology to enhance governance and consumer services.

