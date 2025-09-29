Left Menu

Empowering NRIs: e-Jagriti Transforms Consumer Justice Across Borders

The e-Jagriti platform is revolutionizing consumer justice for NRIs, allowing them to resolve disputes related to properties and services in India from abroad. The initiative, leveraging technology, enables remote participation and rapid resolution, highlighting a significant advancement in consumer protection facilitated by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:08 IST
Empowering NRIs: e-Jagriti Transforms Consumer Justice Across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The e-Jagriti platform is redefining consumer justice for non-resident Indians (NRIs) by enabling them to tackle disputes related to properties and services in India without leaving their overseas base. Secretary of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, Nidhi Khare, underscored this at a recent FICCI event.

Khare highlighted a particular case from Shanghai, where an NRI uses e-Jagriti to resolve issues over an apartment bought for her parents without legal representation. This platform conducts hearings via video conferencing, allowing complainants to engage remotely, thus adhering to the consumer protection framework of dispute resolution within three to five months.

e-Jagriti's digital prowess extends to case filing, online payments, case tracking, and AI-powered searches, ensuring swift and transparent dispute resolution. The initiative exemplifies the ministry's commitment to deploying technology to enhance governance and consumer services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025