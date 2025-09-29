Left Menu

Child Rights Crisis: NCPCR Receives Record 1 Lakh Complaints in 2024

Between April and December 2024, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights received nearly 1 lakh complaints, with a focus on juvenile justice and care for neglected children. Other significant issues included child labor, education-related grievances, and concerns under the POCSO Act, highlighting systemic challenges in child protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received an overwhelming number of complaints, totaling nearly 1 lakh between April and December 2024. The bulk of these complaints, over 39,500, pertained to juvenile justice and the care of neglected, marginalised, or differently-abled children.

Child labor and children in distress were also significant issues, contributing nearly 20,000 cases. However, by the end of 2024, a substantial 19,645 complaints were still pending resolution. The Ministry of Women and Child Development reported inadequate rehabilitation services and poor conditions in child care institutions as the most frequently cited concerns.

Educational grievances formed another notable category, with over 8,200 complaints. Meanwhile, the NCPCR addressed more than 6,800 cases under the POCSO Act, involving sexual abuse and violations of child protection laws. The data underscores the urgent need to address systemic challenges in child welfare and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

