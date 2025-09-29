Child Rights Crisis: NCPCR Receives Record 1 Lakh Complaints in 2024

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received an overwhelming number of complaints, totaling nearly 1 lakh between April and December 2024. The bulk of these complaints, over 39,500, pertained to juvenile justice and the care of neglected, marginalised, or differently-abled children.

Child labor and children in distress were also significant issues, contributing nearly 20,000 cases. However, by the end of 2024, a substantial 19,645 complaints were still pending resolution. The Ministry of Women and Child Development reported inadequate rehabilitation services and poor conditions in child care institutions as the most frequently cited concerns.

Educational grievances formed another notable category, with over 8,200 complaints. Meanwhile, the NCPCR addressed more than 6,800 cases under the POCSO Act, involving sexual abuse and violations of child protection laws. The data underscores the urgent need to address systemic challenges in child welfare and protection.

