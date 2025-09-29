Punjab Assembly Condemns Lack of Financial Aid for Flood Relief

The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the BJP-led central government for its inadequate response to the flood crisis afflicting the state. The assembly criticized the Prime Minister's Office for ignoring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's requests for a meeting to address the situation.

Chief Minister Mann announced compensation plans for affected farmers and residents while criticizing the central government's failure to provide necessary financial packages. Although a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore was announced, it has not been disbursed. The recent floods have been one of the most severe in Punjab's history, causing widespread damage.

Pushed by heavy rains and swollen rivers, Punjab's devastation surpasses previous major floods, demanding immediate, substantial financial intervention from the central government. Mann will meet with Home Minister Amit Shah soon, seeking further assistance as relief efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)