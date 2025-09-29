Tragic End in Koderma: Assistant Manager's Life Cut Short

A 34-year-old assistant manager, identified as Vishwa Ranjan Das, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his residence located in Jharkhand's Koderma district. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening in Naresnagar within the Tilaiya police station jurisdiction.

Preliminary findings suggest that family disputes may have driven Das to commit suicide, although police are scrutinizing all possible angles in their continuing investigation. Das was a native of Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The local police have informed Das's family of the incident, and they are anticipated to arrive in Koderma soon. Meanwhile, the body has been transferred to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and are proceeding with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)