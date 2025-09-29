Police Uncover International Extortion Racket Linked to Notorious Gangster

An international extortion scheme was busted by police with the arrest of eight individuals tied to a notorious gangster. These arrests come after shots were fired at a property dealer's office in Narela, accompanied by a demand for Rs 5 crore.

The network, reportedly led by a man named Jora—allies with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—coordinated the attack via encrypted messaging. Jora's IP address traced back to Western Australia, although authorities suspect a VPN may have been used to mislead.

Police have seized multiple pieces of evidence, including a stolen bike and communication devices, while further investigations probe the group's funding channels and connection to Jora. This crackdown is a significant move against organized crime with ties beyond India.

