Police Uncover International Extortion Racket Linked to Notorious Gangster
In a major police operation, eight individuals linked to an international extortion racket were arrested for firing at a property dealer’s office in Narela and demanding Rs 5 crore. The plot was orchestrated by Jora, a man claiming to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through encrypted communications.
- Country:
- India
An international extortion scheme was busted by police with the arrest of eight individuals tied to a notorious gangster. These arrests come after shots were fired at a property dealer's office in Narela, accompanied by a demand for Rs 5 crore.
The network, reportedly led by a man named Jora—allies with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—coordinated the attack via encrypted messaging. Jora's IP address traced back to Western Australia, although authorities suspect a VPN may have been used to mislead.
Police have seized multiple pieces of evidence, including a stolen bike and communication devices, while further investigations probe the group's funding channels and connection to Jora. This crackdown is a significant move against organized crime with ties beyond India.
(With inputs from agencies.)