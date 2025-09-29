Left Menu

Police Uncover International Extortion Racket Linked to Notorious Gangster

In a major police operation, eight individuals linked to an international extortion racket were arrested for firing at a property dealer’s office in Narela and demanding Rs 5 crore. The plot was orchestrated by Jora, a man claiming to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through encrypted communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:58 IST
Police Uncover International Extortion Racket Linked to Notorious Gangster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international extortion scheme was busted by police with the arrest of eight individuals tied to a notorious gangster. These arrests come after shots were fired at a property dealer's office in Narela, accompanied by a demand for Rs 5 crore.

The network, reportedly led by a man named Jora—allies with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—coordinated the attack via encrypted messaging. Jora's IP address traced back to Western Australia, although authorities suspect a VPN may have been used to mislead.

Police have seized multiple pieces of evidence, including a stolen bike and communication devices, while further investigations probe the group's funding channels and connection to Jora. This crackdown is a significant move against organized crime with ties beyond India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India
2
India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

 Global
3
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

 India
4
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025