Rajnath Singh Hails Coast Guard at 42nd Commanders’ Meet, Charts 2047 Vision

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 42nd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference at ICG Headquarters, lauding the force’s professionalism, humanitarian service, and its critical role in protecting India’s vast maritime frontiers. The three-day conference, running from September 28 to 30, 2025, gathers senior leadership to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative priorities amid evolving security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

Coast Guard: From Modest Fleet to Maritime Power

Shri Singh praised the ICG’s transformation from a modest fleet into a formidable force with 152 vessels and 78 aircraft, describing it as a “vital pillar of national security.” He noted that the force has won the trust of Indian citizens and earned global recognition for its professionalism, multi-agency coordination, and humanitarian operations.

“The Coast Guard straddles both external and internal security,” he said. “It patrols the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), deters external threats, and combats illegal fishing, arms and drug trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, and marine pollution.”

He further highlighted the ICG’s seamless coordination with the Navy, state administrations, and other agencies, calling it a “true force multiplier” within the national security framework.

Self-Reliance Through Indigenisation

A key theme of the address was Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance). Shri Singh noted that 90% of the ICG’s capital budget now goes to indigenous assets. Ships and aircraft are increasingly being built, serviced, and repaired in India, strengthening operational capability while boosting the domestic shipbuilding sector.

“This twin progress of security and self-reliance is central to our vision,” he remarked.

Complexity of Maritime Borders

The Defence Minister contrasted the predictable nature of land borders with the fluidity of maritime boundaries, shaped by tides, waves, and weather. He warned of threats disguised as fishing vessels, terrorist groups exploiting open seas, and invisible maritime dangers.

“Maritime security is far more complex and unpredictable than land borders and demands constant vigilance,” he said, pointing to India’s 7,500-km coastline and island territories as areas requiring advanced technology and trained personnel.

Humanitarian Service and Women Empowerment

Beyond security, Shri Singh lauded the ICG’s role in disaster management and humanitarian response, citing cyclone rescues, oil spill containment, and foreign vessel emergencies.

He also commended the organisation’s progress in women empowerment, where women now serve as pilots, observers, hovercraft operators, air traffic controllers, logistics and law officers, reflecting an inclusive approach to national security.

Technology-Driven Threats and Cyber Warfare

Addressing future risks, the Minister warned of sophisticated maritime threats leveraging GPS spoofing, drones, encrypted communication, and dark web networks.

“Traditional methods are no longer sufficient. We must stay ahead of adversaries by integrating AI, machine learning, drones, cyber-defence systems, and automated response mechanisms,” he urged.

He stressed the growing risk of cyber and electronic warfare, noting that adversaries could attempt to paralyse systems through hacking and jamming rather than conventional attacks.

Regional Geopolitics and Economic Security

The Defence Minister linked instability in neighbouring countries to maritime risks such as refugee influx, illegal migration, and trafficking, particularly in the Bay of Bengal. He also tied maritime security directly to economic security, stressing that ports, shipping lanes, and energy infrastructure are lifelines of the Indian economy.

“A disruption in maritime trade can trigger cascading effects on both security and the economy. We must treat national and economic security as one,” he asserted.

Vision 2047: Preparing for Future Challenges

Looking ahead, Shri Singh urged the ICG to craft a futuristic roadmap for 2047, India’s centenary of independence. He called for strategies integrating satellites, drones, sensors, and AI-enabled systems to ensure preparedness in an era where warfare is measured in hours and seconds.

Invoking the ICG’s motto, Vayam Rakshamah (We Protect), he said: “This is not just a slogan but a pledge. It is embedded in every Coast Guard personnel and ensures that we hand over a strong, secure, and self-reliant India to future generations.”

Commanders’ Conference: Strategic Focus

The 2025 Conference focuses on strengthening maritime domain awareness, inter-service coordination, human resource development, and indigenisation.

Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani opened the sessions with a review of operational challenges and achievements, emphasising self-reliance in technology and platforms. Distinguished participants include the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Engineer-in-Chief, alongside senior Ministry of Defence officials.

Achievements of the Indian Coast Guard

Since its inception, the ICG has:

Apprehended 1,638 foreign vessels and 13,775 foreign fishermen involved in illegal activities.

Seized 6,430 kg of narcotics worth Rs. 37,833 crore .

Conducted 76 search and rescue (SAR) missions in 2025 , saving 74 lives , with a cumulative record of 14,500 lives saved .

Responded effectively to incidents such as the MV Wan Hai 503 fire and the sinking of MV MSC ELSA-3 off Kerala, demonstrating its operational readiness.

Senior officials including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar also attended the inaugural session.