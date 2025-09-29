Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 13-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain during heavy rains, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Dombivli town, sparking outrage among locals who are demanding accountability from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Authorities say Ayush Kadam fell into the drain in the Jagdamba Mata area while playing, leading to a swift search operation by police and firefighters. Tragically, the boy was swept away and later found dead. Residents blame KDMC for negligence in maintaining proper drainage covers.

The civic body has remained silent amid growing calls for a culpable homicide case against officials. The incident raises concerns about infrastructure safety and civic negligence, as residents demand justice and improved maintenance efforts.