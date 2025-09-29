Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

A 13-year-old boy in Thane district, Maharashtra, died after falling into an open drain amid heavy rains, sparking outrage. Locals are demanding criminal charges against municipal officials for negligence. The incident highlights issues of civic responsibility and infrastructure maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:36 IST
A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 13-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain during heavy rains, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Dombivli town, sparking outrage among locals who are demanding accountability from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Authorities say Ayush Kadam fell into the drain in the Jagdamba Mata area while playing, leading to a swift search operation by police and firefighters. Tragically, the boy was swept away and later found dead. Residents blame KDMC for negligence in maintaining proper drainage covers.

The civic body has remained silent amid growing calls for a culpable homicide case against officials. The incident raises concerns about infrastructure safety and civic negligence, as residents demand justice and improved maintenance efforts.

