Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

A Ludhiana man, Nitin Sharma, has been arrested for allegedly committing a massive cryptocurrency fraud, duping a Delhi resident of more than Rs 31 lakh. The accused used a fake trading platform called 'BitBank' to lure his victim into investing, police revealed on Monday.

Sharma posed as a BitBank executive and promised high returns through fake shares and IPOs. The fraudulent activities involved multiple mobile numbers traced to Cambodia, indicating an international angle to this cybercrime.

Law enforcement seized several high-tech mobiles, uncovering incriminating chats and transaction records. Sharma, a local businessman, is in police custody, with further investigations ongoing to dismantle the wider network.