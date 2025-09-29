Left Menu

Moldova's Controversial Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Fairness

Moldova's recent parliamentary elections faced significant challenges, including foreign interference. The OSCE's monitoring mission criticized the exclusion of two parties just days before the vote, raising concerns about the elections' fairness and contestants' legal rights.

Moldova's recent parliamentary elections drew criticism from the OSCE's monitoring mission due to alleged foreign interference. On Monday, Paula Cardoso, co-coordinator of the OSCE's short-term observer mission, highlighted these concerns.

The exclusion of two political parties, mere days before the vote, has been scrutinized for undermining legal certainty and restricting contestants' rights to seek effective remedies.

These actions have raised significant doubts over the election's fairness and transparency, casting a shadow on Moldova's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

