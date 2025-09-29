Left Menu

Tragic Tractor Incident Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh

A six-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh was fatally injured when a tractor's tire burst, causing the driver to lose control. The incident happened as the child played outside his home. The driver has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, a tragedy unfolded on Monday morning as a six-year-old boy lost his life after a tractor lost control and struck him. The incident occurred in the Baburi police station area when the vehicle, laden with wheat, experienced a tire burst.

The young victim, Ritesh Giri, was playing in front of his home in Dabra Kala village at the time. The unexpected tire malfunction caused the driver to lose control, leading to the fatal accident. Despite efforts to rush the boy to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Police have detained the tractor's driver, and a comprehensive investigation has been launched. The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and Baburi police station in-charge Surya Prakash Shukla is overseeing the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

