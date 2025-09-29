Tragic Tractor Incident Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh
A six-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh was fatally injured when a tractor's tire burst, causing the driver to lose control. The incident happened as the child played outside his home. The driver has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing.
In Uttar Pradesh, a tragedy unfolded on Monday morning as a six-year-old boy lost his life after a tractor lost control and struck him. The incident occurred in the Baburi police station area when the vehicle, laden with wheat, experienced a tire burst.
The young victim, Ritesh Giri, was playing in front of his home in Dabra Kala village at the time. The unexpected tire malfunction caused the driver to lose control, leading to the fatal accident. Despite efforts to rush the boy to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries en route.
Police have detained the tractor's driver, and a comprehensive investigation has been launched. The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and Baburi police station in-charge Surya Prakash Shukla is overseeing the probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
