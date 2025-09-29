Goa Faces Alarming Cyber Scam Surge

In a concerning turn of events, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed that cyber fraud has drained Rs 100 crore from the state in 2024.

Addressing BJP leaders, Sawant appealed for grassroots awareness campaigns to combat this growing menace. He highlighted the larger national issue, with cyber frauds across India totaling Rs 22,845 crore last year.

Sawant urged education and prevention as key strategies to curb the fraud spike, directing BJP leaders to act as 'ambassadors against cyber frauds.'

(With inputs from agencies.)