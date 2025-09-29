Major Heroin Bust in Bilaspur: Police Intensify Anti-Drug Operations
In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, two individuals were arrested after police recovered 518.4 grams of heroin during a routine vehicle check. The incident has led to intensified police efforts against the drug trade, with increased surveillance at suspected locations.
In a significant drug-related crackdown, authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district arrested two individuals following the recovery of 518.4 grams of heroin during a routine vehicle inspection, local police reported.
The suspects, identified as Rahul and Abhi Kumar, both 20, hail from Punjab's Gurdaspur and Amritsar, respectively. The narcotic, known locally as chitta, was found concealed in their vehicle during the check, according to SP Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal.
In the wake of this substantial heroin seizure, local police have intensified their operations to dismantle the drug mafia, enhancing surveillance and vigilance at potential hideouts throughout the district, police officials confirmed.
