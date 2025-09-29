Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost
The governments of Canada and Ontario are providing significant financial support to Algoma Steel, heavily impacted by U.S. tariffs. With C$400 million from the federal government and C$100 million from Ontario, Algoma aims to sustain operations and shift towards a less U.S.-dependent business model, safeguarding 2,500 jobs.
In a strategic move to bolster its steel industry, Canada's government will allocate C$400 million to Algoma Steel, significantly affected by American tariffs. The Jobs Minister, Patty Hajdu, shared that the large enterprise tariff relief scheme will offer crucial financial aid to the beleaguered company.
Algoma Steel, a major employer in Ontario with around 2,500 workers, has suffered from financial strain after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed stiff tariffs on Canadian steel imports. The relief package aims to keep the company afloat, adapt its operations, and minimize job disruptions.
In tandem with federal efforts, the Ontario government will inject an additional C$100 million, reinforcing its commitment to economic resilience and workforce stability. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne emphasized the importance of maintaining competitive operations amidst global market uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
