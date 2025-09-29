Canada Declares Bishnoi Gang a Terrorist Entity

Canada on Monday officially listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity, emphasizing the group's role in creating a widespread climate of fear and intimidation. The move is part of Canada's broader strategy to address acts of violence and terror that specifically target and traumatize certain communities.

The decision to designate the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist group follows recent discussions between Canada's National Security Advisor Nathalie Drouin and her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The talks highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in combating terrorism and transnational crimes as part of a new phase in Canada-India relations.

This designation empowers Canadian authorities to seize or freeze assets tied to the gang and provides law enforcement additional tools for tackling offenses linked to terrorism. The Bishnoi Gang, led by incarcerated Lawrence Bishnoi in India, is notorious for extortion and intimidation, posing a threat to communities both in Canada and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)