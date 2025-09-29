Canada Declares Bishnoi Gang a Terrorist Entity
Canada has declared the Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity, citing its creation of a climate of fear and intimidation. This decision follows discussions between Canadian and Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties against terrorism. The classification allows Canada to use legal measures to combat the group's criminal activities.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada on Monday officially listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity, emphasizing the group's role in creating a widespread climate of fear and intimidation. The move is part of Canada's broader strategy to address acts of violence and terror that specifically target and traumatize certain communities.
The decision to designate the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist group follows recent discussions between Canada's National Security Advisor Nathalie Drouin and her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The talks highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in combating terrorism and transnational crimes as part of a new phase in Canada-India relations.
This designation empowers Canadian authorities to seize or freeze assets tied to the gang and provides law enforcement additional tools for tackling offenses linked to terrorism. The Bishnoi Gang, led by incarcerated Lawrence Bishnoi in India, is notorious for extortion and intimidation, posing a threat to communities both in Canada and abroad.
