Left Menu

Maritime Mystery: Cargo Ship Under Attack Near Yemen Waters

A general cargo ship flying a Netherlands flag was reportedly attacked southeast of Yemen's Aden. The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident with the vessel being hit by an unknown projectile and catching fire. The attack's perpetrators remain unidentified, amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:12 IST
Maritime Mystery: Cargo Ship Under Attack Near Yemen Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship reportedly came under attack southeast of Yemen, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey on Monday. The incident occurred 120 nautical miles from the port city of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed military reports of a vessel being struck by an unidentified projectile 128 nautical miles off Aden, leading to a fire onboard. Both Ambrey and UKMTO noted sightings of smoke nearby, with the ship's captain reporting a distant splash.

The ship was not transmitting its automatic identification system during the attack, Ambrey stated. Previously targeted on September 23 en route to Djibouti, the attackers remain unconfirmed. The scenario evokes questions about possible links to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis amid heightened Red Sea tensions.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India
2
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

 France
3
Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

 Global
4
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025