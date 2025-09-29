Maritime Mystery: Cargo Ship Under Attack Near Yemen Waters

A Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship reportedly came under attack southeast of Yemen, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey on Monday. The incident occurred 120 nautical miles from the port city of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed military reports of a vessel being struck by an unidentified projectile 128 nautical miles off Aden, leading to a fire onboard. Both Ambrey and UKMTO noted sightings of smoke nearby, with the ship's captain reporting a distant splash.

The ship was not transmitting its automatic identification system during the attack, Ambrey stated. Previously targeted on September 23 en route to Djibouti, the attackers remain unconfirmed. The scenario evokes questions about possible links to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis amid heightened Red Sea tensions.