Lawmakers Fight to Preserve School Bus Wi-Fi Subsidies

Democratic lawmakers are pressing the Federal Communications Commission to retain funding for Wi-Fi on school buses, a significant initiative that began in response to needs highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Ed Markey spearheads the call, emphasizing the 2024 budget allocation of $48 million to support over 200,000 wireless hotspot connections for students and educators across 8,000 schools and libraries.

Removing this program, lawmakers argue, could force budget cuts, impacting educational services nationwide. The FCC's recent move to reverse the school bus internet policy, initially backed by now-former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, faces criticism from many who see it as crucial for reducing digital disparities in rural America.