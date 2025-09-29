Left Menu

Lawmakers Fight to Preserve School Bus Wi-Fi Subsidies

A group of Democratic lawmakers is urging the FCC to maintain funding for Wi-Fi on school buses, a program initiated during the COVID era. They argue that removing these subsidies will impose additional costs on schools and libraries. This program supports connectivity for students and educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic lawmakers are pressing the Federal Communications Commission to retain funding for Wi-Fi on school buses, a significant initiative that began in response to needs highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Ed Markey spearheads the call, emphasizing the 2024 budget allocation of $48 million to support over 200,000 wireless hotspot connections for students and educators across 8,000 schools and libraries.

Removing this program, lawmakers argue, could force budget cuts, impacting educational services nationwide. The FCC's recent move to reverse the school bus internet policy, initially backed by now-former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, faces criticism from many who see it as crucial for reducing digital disparities in rural America.

