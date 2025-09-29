Left Menu

RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Giants in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has ordered actions against several developers for violating real estate norms. Notable firms like Mahagun and Gaursons were fined and referred for further punitive measures following complaints from homebuyers in regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad.

29-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has taken stringent measures against multiple real estate developers, including the prominent Mahagun and Gaursons groups, for non-compliance with established regulations. This follows numerous complaints from disgruntled homebuyers.

During the recent hearing, the UP RERA bench emphasized that breaches of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act will attract stern consequences. Fines were imposed, and several cases were escalated for further legal action. Most affected projects are situated in western Uttar Pradesh, notably in Noida and Ghaziabad.

The authority's official statement singled out Mahagun Group for facing 16 complaints, ranging from uploading incorrect information to failing to rectify noted discrepancies. Other developers, including Mahalaxmi Group and Gaursons Realtech, faced sanctions for failing to follow procedural requirements. Rigorous penalties outlined under Sections 13, 61, and 63 of the Act were invoked, holding developers accountable.

