Haryana's Pledge: Leading India to Self-Reliance by 2047
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of building a self-reliant India to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign aims to promote self-reliance and involves every citizen of Haryana in this national initiative.
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, reiterated on Monday the importance of fostering a self-reliant India to reach the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. According to Saini, self-reliance is pivotal in achieving this developmental milestone.
Highlighting the state's commitment, Saini noted Haryana's frequent mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he discusses Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). To further these efforts, the BJP has initiated the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,' a campaign spanning from September 25 to December 25.
Saini underlined that the 2.75 crore residents of Haryana are set to play a significant role in the campaign that aims to extend to every village and city in the state. Comprehensive action plans and 'Self-Reliant India Sankalp Sammelans' will be crucial in spreading this message at the grassroots level.
