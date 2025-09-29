Haryana's Pledge: Leading India to Self-Reliance by 2047

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, reiterated on Monday the importance of fostering a self-reliant India to reach the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. According to Saini, self-reliance is pivotal in achieving this developmental milestone.

Highlighting the state's commitment, Saini noted Haryana's frequent mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he discusses Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). To further these efforts, the BJP has initiated the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,' a campaign spanning from September 25 to December 25.

Saini underlined that the 2.75 crore residents of Haryana are set to play a significant role in the campaign that aims to extend to every village and city in the state. Comprehensive action plans and 'Self-Reliant India Sankalp Sammelans' will be crucial in spreading this message at the grassroots level.

