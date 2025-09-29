Left Menu

Meghalaya's Swift Justice: Raja Raghuvanshi Case Solved by SIT

The Meghalaya government commended the Special Investigation Team led by SP Herbert Kharkongor for quickly solving Raja Raghuvanshi's murder. The state also launched an Anti-Terror Squad to enhance security against terrorism. The victim's wife, Sonam, was arrested for her involvement in the crime.

The State of Meghalaya has taken a significant step forward by honoring the Special Investigation Team that successfully cracked the high-profile murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Led by SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor, the team was lauded at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. The dignitaries praised the police for their swift and efficient handling of the case.

The investigation led to the arrest of the victim's wife, Sonam, and her accomplices from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The SIT, having filed the chargesheet in August, demonstrated exemplary dedication and effectiveness, setting a high standard for law enforcement in the region.

Concurrently, the Meghalaya Police launched an Anti-Terror Squad to address the region's growing security needs. Deputy Inspector General Aditya Goenka expressed confidence that the squad's formation would bolster the state's readiness against potential terror threats, thereby ensuring the continued safety and peace of its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

