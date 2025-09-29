Left Menu

Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi, initially connected to crime during his university years, is now a major figure in a terrorist-gangster nexus. Despite being imprisoned, he's still involved in high-profile criminal activities. Recently labeled as a terrorist entity by Canada, his influence spans internationally, including links with Goldy Brar and Babbar Khalsa International.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:09 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster
Lawrence Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Lawrence Bishnoi, an infamous name in the world of crime, started his journey into the underworld during his time as a student at Panjab University in 2010. His criminal activities quickly escalated, leading to his involvement in a gangster-terror network nexus.

Now aged 32, Bishnoi has been named in multiple high-profile cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is responsible for a reign of terror that has extended beyond India's borders. Canada recently declared the Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity, citing their contribution to a climate of fear and intimidation. Bishnoi's criminal empire includes dealings in extortion, weapons smuggling, and links with international terror outfits.

Despite being incarcerated for over a decade, Bishnoi has managed to operate and coordinate criminal activities from behind bars. His gang's operations, closely tied with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and pro-Khalistan terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International, have led to many violent acts, including high-profile murders and attacks in India and overseas. As his influences spread far and wide, he remains a significant threat to national and international security.

TRENDING

1
Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry

Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry

 India
2
Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

 Global
3
Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

Political Firestorm: Chaudhary and Kishor Spar Over Rs 100 Crore Allegation

 India
4
BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes

BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Ban...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025