Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi, an infamous name in the world of crime, started his journey into the underworld during his time as a student at Panjab University in 2010. His criminal activities quickly escalated, leading to his involvement in a gangster-terror network nexus.

Now aged 32, Bishnoi has been named in multiple high-profile cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is responsible for a reign of terror that has extended beyond India's borders. Canada recently declared the Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity, citing their contribution to a climate of fear and intimidation. Bishnoi's criminal empire includes dealings in extortion, weapons smuggling, and links with international terror outfits.

Despite being incarcerated for over a decade, Bishnoi has managed to operate and coordinate criminal activities from behind bars. His gang's operations, closely tied with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and pro-Khalistan terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International, have led to many violent acts, including high-profile murders and attacks in India and overseas. As his influences spread far and wide, he remains a significant threat to national and international security.