Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal have urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system due to reported failures in detecting and responding to railroad crossings, raising the risk of crashes. An inquiry was launched after several collisions in poor visibility conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two U.S. senators are pressing federal auto safety regulators to scrutinize Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, following reports of its failure to effectively manage railroad crossings.

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal have expressed concerns to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the FSD's potential threat, citing multiple near-miss incidents. They assert that the system's inability to safely handle railroad crossings poses a significant hazard.

The NHTSA initiated a probe into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD in October 2024, prompted by four reported accidents under challenging visibility conditions such as sun glare, fog, or airborne dust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

