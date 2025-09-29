Haryana Gears Up for Landmark Exhibition on Criminal Law Reforms

In preparation for a landmark exhibition on new criminal laws, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, led a review session in Kurukshetra.

Set to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event aims to highlight reforms within India's criminal justice system, ensuring comprehensive public understanding and participation. Misra's directives emphasize impeccable security and coordination among all parties involved.

Spanning five days, the exhibition showcases innovative presentations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, among other laws. A 14-member committee, chaired by the inspector general of police, oversees planning and execution to ensure the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)