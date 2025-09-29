Left Menu

Haryana Gears Up for Landmark Exhibition on Criminal Law Reforms

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Sumita Misra, is orchestrating a noteworthy exhibition on new criminal laws. Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event will enlighten citizens about landmark legal reforms through innovative displays. A 14-member committee ensures smooth operations and stringent security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:27 IST
Haryana Gears Up for Landmark Exhibition on Criminal Law Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for a landmark exhibition on new criminal laws, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, led a review session in Kurukshetra.

Set to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event aims to highlight reforms within India's criminal justice system, ensuring comprehensive public understanding and participation. Misra's directives emphasize impeccable security and coordination among all parties involved.

Spanning five days, the exhibition showcases innovative presentations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, among other laws. A 14-member committee, chaired by the inspector general of police, oversees planning and execution to ensure the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
2
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
3
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States
4
India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025