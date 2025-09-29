Left Menu

Court Halts AAP MP Sanjay Singh From Speaking Against Goa CM's Wife

A Goa court has restrained AAP MP Sanjay Singh from making statements against CM Pramod Sawant’s wife, amid a defamation suit filed by her seeking Rs 100 crore over corruption accusations. The order follows Singh’s claims of job selling involving political figures, including Sulakshana Sawant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:53 IST
A Goa court on Monday issued a restraining order against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, barring him from making further statements about Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife. This move comes amid an ongoing civil defamation suit filed by Sulakshana Sawant, following Singh's allegations of her involvement in corruption.

Sulakshana, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, has demanded Rs 100 crore in damages, claiming that Singh's remarks were malicious and unsubstantiated, aimed at tarnishing her family's reputation. The court's ad-hoc civil judge, Anuradha Andrade, specified that neither Singh nor his affiliates should make public statements on this matter until the suit is resolved.

Singh had accused the Goa government of selling jobs, implicating the chief minister's wife, state ministers, and their associates during a Delhi press conference. His advocate, Surel Tilve, mentioned plans to potentially appeal the order after reviewing it thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

