Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

The court has instructed actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut to appear in person on October 27, after rejecting her request to attend via video-conference in a defamation case.

Originating from Ranaut's remark about Mahinder Kaur during the farmer protests, the court ruled against her plea following arguments from both sides. Advocate Raghubir Singh Beniwal, representing Kaur, emphasized that legal norms require the accused to appear initially.

The issue arose from an erroneous Twitter identification which led to a legal dispute and had previously reached the Supreme Court after being dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court pointed out that Ranaut 'added spice' to an existing matter, prompting her to withdraw her plea.