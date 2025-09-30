Left Menu

Fire and Rescue: The Gulf of Aden Cargo Ship Crisis

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht caught fire in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by an explosive device. The attack injured two crew members and prompted a rescue mission. The vessel was drifting and adrift, while an investigation offers no clear perpetrator, though Houthis are suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht was engulfed in flames and left drifting in the Gulf of Aden following an explosive attack. The concerning event has instigated a rescue operation for 19 crew members, two of whom sustained injuries, as reported by the EU maritime mission Aspides and the ship's Amsterdam-based operator, Spliethoff.

The incident occurred 128 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden port while the vessel was in international waters. Speculation abounds regarding the perpetrators, with suspicion often directed towards Yemen's Houthis, who have previously assaulted ships linked to Israel amidst ongoing Gaza conflicts.

Despite the challenges, international naval forces are collaboratively responding to ensure the safety of the sailors onboard, while inquiries continue to identify those responsible for the attack. The unfortunate incident rekindles fears of regional security threats and maritime vulnerabilities.

