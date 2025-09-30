Fire and Rescue: The Gulf of Aden Cargo Ship Crisis

On Monday, the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht was engulfed in flames and left drifting in the Gulf of Aden following an explosive attack. The concerning event has instigated a rescue operation for 19 crew members, two of whom sustained injuries, as reported by the EU maritime mission Aspides and the ship's Amsterdam-based operator, Spliethoff.

The incident occurred 128 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden port while the vessel was in international waters. Speculation abounds regarding the perpetrators, with suspicion often directed towards Yemen's Houthis, who have previously assaulted ships linked to Israel amidst ongoing Gaza conflicts.

Despite the challenges, international naval forces are collaboratively responding to ensure the safety of the sailors onboard, while inquiries continue to identify those responsible for the attack. The unfortunate incident rekindles fears of regional security threats and maritime vulnerabilities.