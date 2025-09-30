Maduro's Decree: Preparing Venezuela for U.S. 'Threat'

In a significant move amid rising tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has enforced a decree empowering him with additional security measures should the U.S. military enter the country, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated on Monday.

The decree underscores escalating friction as Maduro accuses the Trump administration of conspiring against him, granting him the capacity to deploy armed forces and bestow military control over essential services and the oil sector.

The situation has escalated as the U.S. deployed a naval fleet to the Caribbean, citing anti-drug trafficking efforts, and struck vessels it alleged were trafficking drugs from Venezuela, raising questions about the legality of these actions. Despite seeking dialogue with Trump, Maduro is bracing for conflict, preparing military exercises and warning diplomats of perceived threats, as the U.S. conceives plans to target alleged drug-related sites within Venezuela, according to reports.