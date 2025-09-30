Left Menu

End of the Trail: The Case of Preacher Virender Deo Dixit Concludes

Self-styled preacher Virender Deo Dixit, accused of rape and mistreating disciples at his Rohini ashram, died in 2023. The CBI, after confirming his death, will seek trial abatement. Dixit had been evading authorities since 2017, with an Interpol notice and rewards issued for his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:03 IST
Virender Deo Dixit, a self-proclaimed preacher embroiled in numerous legal controversies, including allegations of rape and mistreatment at his Rohini ashram, has been confirmed deceased in 2023, according to CBI sources. His death brings an unexpected end to a pursuit that captured both national and international attention.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disclosed this week that they plan to seek the abatement of his trial, following the communication of Dixit's demise to a special court. The preacher had been elusive since 2017, dodging the law after rape charges were brought against him under mandates of the Delhi High Court.

The CBI, in its zeal to apprehend Dixit, had reached out to international forces through an Interpol Blue Notice while offering a significant monetary reward for information leading to his capture. However, his death means that the CBI's latest investigative efforts in Nepal yielded only belated closure to a high-profile case.

