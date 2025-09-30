Left Menu

Popular Tamil YouTuber Arrested Amid Karur Rally Stampede Controversy

Felix Gerald, a well-known Tamil YouTuber, was arrested for allegedly spreading rumors about the Karur Vijay rally stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 50 injuries. This arrest follows police actions against several others involved in similar accusations. TVK officials are also facing charges related to the incident.

Updated: 30-09-2025 09:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was detained on Tuesday by authorities over allegations that he disseminated false information regarding the tragic Karur Vijay rally stampede. The incident resulted in 41 fatalities and over 50 injuries, according to police reports.

The arrest of Gerald is part of a broader police crackdown, which has seen cases filed against more than 20 individuals accused of spreading misinformation about the stampede. In addition, three individuals have already been apprehended in connection with these activities.

Meanwhile, authorities have also detained Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Pounraj for allegedly offering refuge to Mathialagan, a prominent figure in the stampede case. Mathialagan, along with other TVK officials, faces grave charges including culpable homicide for his role in the events leading up to the disaster.

