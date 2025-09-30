Tragedy in East Java: Boarding School Collapse Leaves Dozens Trapped

In Indonesia's East Java province, a calamity struck as an Islamic boarding school partially collapsed on Monday during afternoon prayers, trapping dozens beneath the rubble. Rescue teams are racing against time to locate 38 people presumed trapped.

The tragic incident occurred at the Al Khoziny school in Sidoarjo, where structurally unstable conditions led to the demise of one individual and the evacuation of 102 others. According to disaster mitigation authorities, the collapse was caused by the building's foundation failing to support the additional weight of ongoing construction on the fourth floor.

Search efforts have been intensified, with rescue teams utilizing heavy machinery, including bulldozers, to clear the debris while families anxiously await news of their loved ones. Nearly 80 people have been hospitalized following injuries sustained when the building materials came crashing down.

(With inputs from agencies.)