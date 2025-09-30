Left Menu

Disciplinary Action Recommended in Himachal Pradesh Tender Lapse

Disciplinary action is recommended against two Himachal Pradesh administrative officers for irregularities in the bidding process for a technical support agency under the Rural Livelihood Mission, due to non-compliance with established procedures and financial policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, disciplinary actions have been recommended against two administrative officers in Himachal Pradesh following procedural discrepancies during the bidding for a technical support agency under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

The secretary of the rural development department has reached out to the secretary of the personnel department, advocating actions against Anil Kumar, ex-CEO of the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), and Kalyani Gupta, a previous block development officer.

The inquiries suggest that the bidding process, conducted between 2022 and 2024, was flawed and did not follow the prescribed government rules, including the Himachal Pradesh Financial Rules of 2009. Anil Kumar overlooked crucial steps such as obtaining financial sanctions. Their explanations, due by January 31, were unsatisfactory, prompting recommendations for disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

