Left Menu

Deepfake Video Sparks Misinformation Alert in Ladakh

A deepfake video falsely portraying Ladakh DGP S D Singh claiming activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest on orders of the defence minister has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau. The PIB warns against AI-generated misinformation and urges public vigilance in verifying digital content before sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:07 IST
Deepfake Video Sparks Misinformation Alert in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Information Bureau has identified a viral video as a deepfake, falsely depicting Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh, as stating that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the defense minister's orders.

The PIB clarified that no such statement was made by the DGP, discrediting the video's authenticity.

They advised the public to be cautious of AI-generated content that aims to mislead, emphasizing the importance of verifying information to prevent the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

 Sri Lanka
2
China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

 Global
3
US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

 Iran
4
Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS Histo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025