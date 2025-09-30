Deepfake Video Sparks Misinformation Alert in Ladakh
A deepfake video falsely portraying Ladakh DGP S D Singh claiming activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest on orders of the defence minister has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau. The PIB warns against AI-generated misinformation and urges public vigilance in verifying digital content before sharing.
The Press Information Bureau has identified a viral video as a deepfake, falsely depicting Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh, as stating that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the defense minister's orders.
The PIB clarified that no such statement was made by the DGP, discrediting the video's authenticity.
They advised the public to be cautious of AI-generated content that aims to mislead, emphasizing the importance of verifying information to prevent the spread of misinformation.
