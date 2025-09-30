Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector
A 2023 NCRB report highlights a grim suicide crisis among India's farming sector, with 10,786 suicides recorded. Maharashtra and Karnataka reported the highest numbers. Most victims had an income below Rs 1 lakh annually. The data also revealed substantial educational challenges among suicide victims countrywide.
- Country:
- India
The farming sector in India faces a dire crisis, with more than 10,700 suicides reported in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Maharashtra stood at the forefront, constituting 38.5% of those cases, followed closely by Karnataka at 22.5%.
A staggering 66.2% of total suicide victims had an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh. This alarming trend reflects significant economic distress among the majority of the 1,71,418 individuals who took their own lives last year.
The report illuminates the harsh realities faced by various states, while highlighting the absence of farmer suicides in several regions. The educational background of victims ranged predominantly from matriculation to illiterate, revealing severe educational disparities countrywide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- India
- NCRB
- farming sector
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- income
- education
- economic distress
- 2023
ALSO READ
Monsoon Havoc in Maharashtra: Farmers' Fields Under Water
Tragedy Strikes as Snake Bite Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra
Religious Sensitivity Amidst Flood Crisis in Maharashtra
Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against Maharashtra Congress
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Violence Erupts Over Objectionable Rangoli